



Enduring Hearts is the only nonprofit solely dedicated to funding innovative research that helps kids living with heart transplants live longer, healthier lives.

A successful heart transplant should be the end of the journey. But for a child living with a new heart, it is just the beginning. After all, heart transplants don't last forever, the average only lasts about 17 years.





Enduring Hearts exists to fund the critical, yet often overlooked research needed to help eliminate rejection, prevent life-threatening complications and reduce the risk that a child will need a second transplant. We fund research for promising new treatments, diagnostic tests, and clinical

procedures that help eliminate rejection and long-term complications.





Our goal is to create a world where every child who needs a new heart is able to get one that lasts a lifetime.





Atlanta-based Enduring Hearts launched in 2013 with a mission to fund research that increases the longevity of pediatric heart transplants, improve the quality of life for children living with a new heart and eliminate pediatric heart diseases that may lead to a transplant.





